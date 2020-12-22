Klimatas Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,433.73 and approximately $125.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

