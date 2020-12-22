Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Shares Up 16.5%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s stock price shot up 16.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.75. 525,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 66,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.