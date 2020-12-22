Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Sells $128,850.00 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 254,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $486.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.