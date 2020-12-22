Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Receives C$26.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.35. 802,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,810. Keyera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

