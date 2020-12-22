Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kelly Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kelly Services by 21.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

