Keep Network Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $103.48 million and $1.17 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00719632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00187838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00103610 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,942,259 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

