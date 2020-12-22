KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.58

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and traded as high as $70.00. KBC Group shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 625 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

