KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:KB opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KB Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in KB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KB Financial Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in KB Financial Group by 918.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.