JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $27.88 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $415,389.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $27.88 or 0.00119028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00142347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00729954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00167948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00107721 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,400 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

