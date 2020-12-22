Jupiter Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $28,788.98 and $2.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00140799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00741219 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00169047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00388305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00071864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00108491 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

