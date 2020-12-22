JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $770.15 million, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $153,555. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

