JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STAG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.