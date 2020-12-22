JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 77.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 213.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after buying an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $8,748,536. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.