JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

CalAmp stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.44. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 35,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CalAmp by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

