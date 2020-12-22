JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Winmark by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $68,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total value of $155,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,785. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. The firm has a market cap of $703.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

