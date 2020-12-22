JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.37% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $182.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

