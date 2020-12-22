JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 177,115 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $531.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

