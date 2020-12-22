JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.30 Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) received a €5.30 ($6.24) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.62).

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) stock opened at €7.99 ($9.40) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.84.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

