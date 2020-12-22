Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JBFCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.