Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS JBFCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.
About Jollibee Foods
