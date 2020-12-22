Jinhee Magie Buys 33,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,960.

LUN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 51.90. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.10.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

