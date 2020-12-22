Jewel (JWL) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.05 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market cap of $17.05 million and $665.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00140493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021750 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00730045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00165782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380131 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

