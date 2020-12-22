Jetcoin (JET) Achieves Market Cap of $179,059.45

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $179,059.45 and $89,634.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

