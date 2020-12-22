Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

