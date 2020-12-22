Jeff Desroches Sells 80,596 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

