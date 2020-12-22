Jarvis Network Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $949,311.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00740407 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00168515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108640 BTC.

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

