Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Exponent by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $88.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

