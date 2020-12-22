Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 93.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,300 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 968,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 111,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 279,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 128.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

