Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,809 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

