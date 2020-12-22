Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDUT. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:EDUT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81.

