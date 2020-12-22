Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TORM worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TORM by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

TRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TORM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TRMD opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $545.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -389.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

TORM Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.