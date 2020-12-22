Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $92.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.21.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,929. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.