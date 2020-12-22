J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 104,080 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,080 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

