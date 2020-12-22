IXT Hits 1-Day Volume of $49.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One IXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, Bitbns and HitBTC. IXT has a total market capitalization of $256,754.54 and approximately $49.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IXT has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00355830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027564 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002358 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT (IXT) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

