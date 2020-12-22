iTicoin Price Reaches $1.40 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00006117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a market cap of $44,861.88 and approximately $521.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00740407 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00168515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108640 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

