iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after acquiring an additional 447,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 429,040 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 210,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,405 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 760,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $89.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

