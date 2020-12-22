iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.38

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.38 and last traded at $104.38, with a volume of 6161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after buying an additional 219,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 201,418 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,618,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

