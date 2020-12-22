iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $68.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

