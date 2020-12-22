iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 45,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 9,579 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 621,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

