iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.44% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000.

Shares of EWK opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

