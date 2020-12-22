iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $296.15

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $296.15 and last traded at $296.15, with a volume of 143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.69 and a 200-day moving average of $259.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

