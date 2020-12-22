iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.06. 23,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 226,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 116,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter.

