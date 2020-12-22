IOTA Hits Market Cap of $844.30 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $844.30 million and $21.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00101952 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

