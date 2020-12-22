Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Eric Aguiar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Aguiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00.

Shares of NVTA opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 114.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth $32,240,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Invitae by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after acquiring an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

