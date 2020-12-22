Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,508% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 396.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

