Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 74,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,566% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,453 call options.
Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
