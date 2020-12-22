Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 74,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,566% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,453 call options.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

