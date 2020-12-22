Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twilio (TWLO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Twilio (NYSE: TWLO):

12/22/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

12/1/2020 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $380.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.79. 46,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.11 and its 200 day moving average is $263.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $369.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,459 shares of company stock worth $47,930,371. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 1,178.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

