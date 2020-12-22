Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN):

12/15/2020 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3.00 to $6.00.

12/15/2020 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $3.00 to $6.00.

12/9/2020 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/8/2020 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,122. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 734,700 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

