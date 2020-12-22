Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cairn Energy (CRNCY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS: CRNCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2020 – Cairn Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Cairn Energy was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – Cairn Energy was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – Cairn Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cairn Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

