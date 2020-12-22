Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Shares Gap Up to $183.20

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.20, but opened at $189.80. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $184.10, with a volume of 863,992 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Investec Group (INVP.L) Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

