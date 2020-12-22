Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

