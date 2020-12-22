Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.
IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.